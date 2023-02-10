FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced.

Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the downtown area, according to the NCDOT.

Key downtown routes include Russell Street and Eastern Boulevard. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes Wednesday and Thursday — when construction is planned.

Railroad closures (City of Fayetteville)

Additionally, Sunnyside School, Sids Mill and Old Vander roads, as well as parts of N.C. 53 and N.C. 210 east of Interstate 95 will be affected throughout the week.

The track closures are expected to last approximately two days, according to the NCDOT. Detour signs will be posted.