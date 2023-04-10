FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Railroad track maintenance will hinder travel on two Fayetteville roads starting Tuesday.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the first closure will happen on Country Club Drive just east of Murchison Road where CSX has a crossing. A railroad contractor has informed NCDOT it plans to close the road in both directions on Tuesday for up to four days to perform the track maintenance.

The signed detour will be Ramsey Street, Interstate 295 and Murchison Road, the agency said.

After that work is completed, the railroad contractor plans to close Shaw Mill Road at the crossing for up to four days during the week of April 17, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured onto Rosehill Road, Country Club Drive, and Murchison Road.

Drivers should factor the extra time for the detour, NCDOT said.