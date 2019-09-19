Raleigh man arrested, charged in connection with shooting man at Fayetteville State

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a Raleigh man was arrested in Asheboro in connection with Monday’s shooting at Fayetteville State University, according to a news release Thursday.

Rayshawn Vredenburg, 18, of Raleigh, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm on education grounds, the release said.

Vredenburg was arrested in Asheboro and is awaiting transportation back to Cumberland County.

Codondrea Purdie, 24, had already been arrested. He’s being held on a $1.1 million bond.

Lavonte Carter, 20, was found on the campus suffering from “numerous gunshot wounds,” an earlier release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now