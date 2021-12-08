Raleigh man nabbed after breaking into at least 5 Asian restaurants in NC, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they have arrested a Raleigh man who has broken into at least five Asian restaurants since the start of the year.

Police in September said they captured video and images of suspects that have broken into 22 Asian restaurants across central and eastern North Carolina.

The break-ins and thefts began in January and involved at least one of the same suspects, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Officials said the thefts took place in Fayetteville, Fuquay-Varina, Sanford, Jacksonville, Lillington, Angier, Elizabethtown, Onslow, Gastonia, Chadbourn, and Angier.

The two most recent Fayetteville incidents happened Sept. 17 at two restaurants along Cliffdale Road and Ramsey Street, police said.

Photos from Fayetteville police

Raymond Michael Cobb, 58, is charged with five counts of breaking and entering of a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy, police said Wednesday.

Police said Cobb also has outstanding warrants from other agencies in North Carolina for similar crimes in other areas.

In September, Cobb was arrested in Virginia after breaking into a restaurant, police said. He is currently awaiting extradition for the pending charges to be served.