Raleigh man shot following fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old Raleigh man was shot in the abdomen following a fight at a Fayetteville bar early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 740 Bragg Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Once at Sparky’s Sports Bar, officers couldn’t find a shooting victim, police said.
But a short time later, the shooting victim, identified as Devend Desmond Davis, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
Officers were able to identify a suspect: Charles James Tyndall, 38, of Fayetteville.
Tyndall is not in custody.
He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Investigators said a “physical altercation” led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyndall is asked to call Fayetteville police.
