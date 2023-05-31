RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- As the North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to work on the widening of Interstate 95, the department has announced a ramp closure.

A series of temporary ramp closures will begin in June around the Cumberland-Robeson county border.

The following ramps will be affected:

I-95 North exit ramp onto U.S. 301/I-95 Business, heading north, will be closed June 4 to June 11. The detour will be to drive past the closed ramp and take Exit 41 onto Chicken Foot Road.

I-95 Business South ramp to I-95 South will be closed June 11 June 18. The detour will send drivers further south on U.S. 301 to Exit 33 near St. Pauls to access I-95.)

NCDOT said the closures are needed for contract crews to safely make drainage improvements and grading for the ongoing I-95 widening near this county line.

The closures are weather dependent, and could be postponed. NCDOT advised drivers to be cautious near this work zone and mindful of the detours when traveling.

