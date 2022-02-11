‘Ramsey Street Rapist’ pleads guilty, will spend 22+ years behind bars, DA says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The man deemed the “Ramsey Street Rapist” took a plea deal on Friday that will have him spend at least 22 years in prison, Cumberland County officials said.

Darold Bowden, 47, of Linden, was accused of a series of six rapes between 2006 and 2008 in Fayetteville. Bowden eluded arrest until August 2018.

A genealogy website helped connect him to the crimes.

Bowden was in court in Cumberland County on Friday. District Attorney Billy West said the plea deal was made to avoid additional trauma for survivors.

“They were very satisfied he was going away for a very long time for a sentence he very well likely won’t see the end of. They could put this chapter of what happened to them behind them and move on,” West said.

The minimum sentence will be 275 months in prison, which is almost 23 years.