FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Public Works Commission customers might have to budget more for power, water, and sewer.

“The financial pressures, the economy, the supply chain, projects that are going to keep our services reliable and safe, that’s what’s driving this,” said Carolyn Justice-Hinson with communications at Fayetteville Public Works Commission.

Officials with Fayetteville Public Works Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to vote on rate hikes after trying to avoid it for months.

“This coming year we are expected to use about $27 million in reserves to cover some of these expenses,” Justice-Hinson said.

An average customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month in electricity and 400 gallons of water and sewer could likely see a $15 monthly increase on their bill.

However, Justice Hinson said PWC rate hikes will vary for customers depending on their services and usage.

Newly appointed PWC Commissioner Christopher Davis said PWC does all it can to keep rates reasonable and low.

“The cost of doing business has gone up. But PWC has always been committed to the lowest reasonable possible rate for the rate payers,” Davis said.

PWC said chemicals used to treat water are more than 70 percent more expensive now and electronic transformers are more than 100 percent more expensive.

If Fayetteville PWC Commissioners approve the rate hikes on Wednesday, customers will be notified on their next bill, and hikes will start on May 1.