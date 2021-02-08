Fayetteville homeowner says ReBuild NC offered post-Hurricane Matthew repairs but didn’t finish job

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville homeowner reached out to CBS 17 for help getting answers from ReBuild NC, after she says she was awarded about $17,000 worth of repairs to her home, but the work was never done.

The program is designed to help homeowners repair their homes after hurricane damage.

Joanne Rand says the damage was caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and she was awarded the grant in 2019.

“They’re not following deadlines,” Rand said. “I’m tired of waiting.”

ReBuild NC says Rand voluntarily withdrew from the program, then decided she wanted back in.

“We are still working on getting her eligible for the program,” said Haley Pfeiffer Haynes, Chief of External Affairs for the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency. “We want to help everyone who needs help.”

Rand says she made a mistake in paperwork, but was told her award had been reinstated.

“I want them to come because I’ve been awarded the money; come do the work that’s all I want,” Rand said.

Pfeiffer Haynes says it can be a confusing and lengthy process, but they have to make sure they follow federal and state requirements.

“These programs are complex and I think it can be frustrating for homeowners,” Pfeiffer Haynes said. “We try to reduce that burden on them, but sometimes the homeowner is going to feel frustrated by the process of waiting.”

Two other Fayetteville homeowners in addition to Rand say they have also had problems with getting the repairs that were promised.

Pfeiffer Haynes says they have an applicant service team that is working with the homeowners to address complaints.

They “facilitate the resolution of complaints by being that liaison between our office which is located in Durham, and the folks who are all across Eastern North Carolina.”

The office says less than one percent of applicants have filed a complaint against ReBuild NC.