FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two suspects from a Tuesday night assault.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to call at 365 Fast Mart located in Ireland Drive in Fayetteville in response to a physical disturbance.

When deputies got there just after 11 p.m., deputies found 42-year-old David Hurley. They said he had been assaulted by two unidentified males. Hurley was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects left in a black sedan before deputies arrived. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes’ Detective K. Hamlett at (910) 677-5450 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted anonymously online . You can also download the free “P3 Tips” app available.