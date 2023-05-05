FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Red Springs man was arrested on Monday after a 10-month long drug investigation, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

On Monday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit finished a 10-month long investigation into 42-year-old Korey McLean’s involvement in the sale and distribution of narcotics in Fayetteville and surrounding counties.

Police said the investigation began on July 16, 2022 when officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 2200 block of Courtland Drive. Officers found evidence of narcotics sale and manufacturing in Fayetteville and surrounding counties.

Items seized during the 10-month long investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Items seized during the 10-month long investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Items seized during the 10-month long investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Items seized during the 10-month long investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Items seized during the 10-month long investigation. (Fayetteville Police Department)

The NVSU investigated and seized:

61.5 grams of fentanyl,

1,360 grams (three pounds) of marijuana,

25 grams of marijuana wax and

862 grams of THC resin

Two hydraulic presses and other items used to manufacture fentanyl and marijuana.

On Jan. 12, police said they responded to the 3400 block of Woodford Circle in Fayetteville regarding another shooting. After arriving, officers found evidence of narcotics sale and manufacturing inside the residence.

The NVSU continued its investigation and seized:

2,812 grams (2.8 kilos) of cocaine,

620 grams of fentanyl,

7,498 grams (16.5 pounds) of marijuana,

29mm Taurus handguns,

19mm Springfield handgun,

140 cal. Springfield handgun and

One hydraulic press and other items used to manufacture narcotics

On March 3, Fayetteville police and the FBI’s Task Force Officers continued their investigation into McLean’s “illicit activities.”

With the help of Sanford police officers, NVSU seized:

3,628 grams (3.6 kilos) of fentanyl and

One hydraulic press and other items used to manufacture narcotics.

On Monday, NVSU and Campbellton Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a traffic stop of McLean in the area of the Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville.

Police said McLean was found with:

126 grams of fentanyl,

453 grams (one pound) of marijuana,

One loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun,

Scales, bags and other items used to manufacture narcotics and

$2,143 in cash.

McLean was arrested and charged with seven counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking THC, three counts of trafficking marijuana, two counts of manufacturing marijuana, two counts of maintaining a dwelling, maintaining a vehicle and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McLean is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond.