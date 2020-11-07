Reduced sentence sought for man who set fire to Market House in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for one of the men who admitted to setting fire to the Market House is hoping to convince a judge to reduce the five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Since the Market House in Fayetteville is a piece of federal property, damaging it comes with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The peaceful protest that started May 30 in Fayetteville turned into a night of unrest and looting — including dozens who stole from a Walmart, police say.

This week federal attorneys said two men charged with setting the Market House fire pleaded guilty and face mandatory minimum sentences of five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Charles Pittman was seen carrying a gas container to the second story of the Market House, waving it to the crowd, before pouring the gas inside and then running out of the building.

They also say Andrew Garcia Smith threw a bottle of flammable liquid into the Market House. The liquid spilled onto him, setting his clothes and hair on fire.

Allen Rogers is Charles Pittman’s attorney.

“Free speech is important but we must always think of the consequences of what you’re doing,” Rogers said.

Rogers advised Pittman to accept the plea deal of five years, but he’s going to request a downward departure, which would reduce Pittman’s sentence, if granted.

“Maybe somewhere around two years,” Pittman said. “I think Mr. Pittman deserves mercy and hopefully he will get that.”

Speaking from jail in July, Pittman encouraged other protesters to do things the right way.

“I’m very remorseful,” Pittman said. “I’m happy that nobody got hurt and, going forward, I just want everything to be peaceful, legal, and I just want things to be resolved in a peaceful manner.”