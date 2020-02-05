Registered sex offender charged with trying to kidnap 14-year-old girl in Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who had just been dropped off by her school bus in Fayetteville.

The teen was walking home from her bus stop on Tammy Street in Shaw Heights when a white car passed her and turned around.

The driver pulled alongside the teen and asked if she knew how to get to Ramsey Street, the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-year-old told the driver she didn’t know how to get to Ramsey Street and kept walking.

The driver then said “Well how bout you just get in the car with me” as he moved to get out of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen ran home and described the man a heavyset white male, bald with a beard and the car as white and heavily scratched up.

Detectives were able to identify the driver as Nathan Lynn Cooley of Fayetteville.

The Sex Offender Registry Unit tracked Cooley through a GPS monitor he was wearing which placed him on Tammy Street at the time of the incident.

(NC Sex Offender Registry)

Cooley was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping.

He was processed into the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $250,000 secured bond.

Cooley is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Cooley has been convicted of several child sex crimes including attempted rape of a 13-year-old in 2005, the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry shows.

In May 2011, Cooley was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor. That conviction dealt with an offense that occurred in November 2010 involving a 15-year-old in Dare County.

In November 2015, Cooley was convicted of kidnapping a minor and indecent liberties with a minor involving an 11-year-old.

He spent 7 years and 4 months in prison following that conviction.

