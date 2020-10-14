Remains found confirmed to be missing Hope Mills woman; 2 charged with rape, murder

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Hope Mills announced Tuesday that previously located human remains are those of a woman who went missing on July 9.

Two people were charged in the case back in September.

According to police, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the human remains were those of Rebecca Michelle Fellows (also known as Rebecca Garcia-James). She was reported missing on July 9 in Hope Mills.

Rebecca Michelle Fellows (also known as Rebecca Garcia-James)

Police said in a release on Sept. 24 that she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

Hope Mills police, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Beverly Ann Harris, 36, of Raeford, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33, of Hope Mills, in connection with the woman’s disappearance.

Harris and Navarro are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy, police said.

Both suspects appeared in Cumberland County court on Tuesday to face their charges.

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is requested to contact Detective Josh Hamilton at (910) 429-3385 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 334-3000 or the Fayetteville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

