FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Human remains were found by a jogger on a dirt path in a wooded area on March 17 in Cumberland County, officials said.

When the sheriff’s office responded to the site in the 2700 block of Evans Dairy Road, it began an investigation into the person’s death.

Robert Fortner, 46 (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Friday the remains found were of Robert Fortner, who has been missing since Jan. 17. His next of kin have been notified but the cause of death remains unknown at this time, deputies said.

However, there is a lead in the case.

Major Crime Investigative Unit Detectives are still looking to speak with 24-year-old Jeffery Edward Beal Jr. of Fayetteville and 31-year-old Ryan Ashley Stewart of Fayetteville regarding his disappearance. Beal and Stewart were both seen operating Fortner’s 2009 red Toyota Camry within days of his disappearance, officials said.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Investigator Sergeant J. McLeod at 910-677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

From left: Ryan Stewart (31) and Jeffery Beal, Jr. (24) of Fayetteville.

Crimestoppers information may also be submitted by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.