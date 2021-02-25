Renovations begin at new Cumberland County emergency services center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Renovations are starting in March at the Executive Place building that will become the new Emergency Services Center in Cumberland County.

The building will house the 911 call center, the fire marshal’s office, and the emergency management team.

Currently, those services are located in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center.

Cumberland County officials said they’ve outgrown that space since they’ve been there nearly 50 years and the population has increased by about 95,000 people.

The new space will include updated equipment and technology.

“It’s time to do better, and having a facility that’s going to accommodate the services that need to be offered to our citizens,” said Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Evans.

“There is nothing more important than the public safety of the citizens who are out there,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Jimmy Keefe. “This is just one more arrow in the quiver that’s going to make us a safer community.”

The total project budget is $16.5 million.

The center is expected to be open by the fall of 2022.

