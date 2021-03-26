Repairs to Fayetteville Market House almost finished nearly 1 year after it was set on fire during unrest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The City of Fayetteville says repairs to the Market House should be finished in a few weeks.

This comes nearly one year after it was set on fire during an unrest following a protest in May 2020, with some wanting the building torn down because slaves were sold there.

When asked how much the repairs will cost, Fayetteville City Council Member Johnny Dawkins said, “I expect it to probably be over $100,000 when we are done.”

Special glass had to be ordered, among other unique requirements.

“Because it’s on the National Historic Registry, we have to make sure that we use the correct type of paint, there is just a number of things that has to be done, it takes many months,” Dawkins said. “The city historian has been involved in that.”

While repairs will be finished soon, city leaders are still deciding what to do with the nearly 200 year old building.

City council voted against tearing it down, but they also agreed to change it in some way.

“I want to listen to those folks and hear what their ideas are,” Dawkins said.

Options include moving the Market House to a different location away from the center of town, or re-purposing it in some way, including turning it into an African American museum.

“The city staff is gathering data for us to consider,” Dawkins said.

Reggie Denton owns a photography studio downtown.

“I still go about my day as I always do,” Denton said. “We have a lot of Black business owners down here, and we stick together and work together so the Market House doesn’t make or break that.”

When city leaders meet next month they’ll talk about whether to remove the fence that remains up around the Market House.