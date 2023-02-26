FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Michele Brunson couldn’t help but feel a little nervous Sunday while watching her husband work nearly 200 feet in the air.

“I know he’s had a lot of training, but you’re still nervous about the time he spends up there,” said Brunson while looking up.

Brunson said her husband is one of several Fayetteville firefighters getting an opportunity to train at Cape Fear Valley Health. On Sunday, crews utilized one of the two 197-foot tall cranes at the site being used for expansion at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

In a news release, officials said the crane rescue drills are giving firefighters from Station 5, Truck 6 and Rescue 1 and 2 the training to prepare and respond in an emergency situation.

“We are pleased to be able to assist in making this training happen which will enhance and support the firefighters’ preparedness to respond to similar incidents in the future, should they occur,” said Cape Fear Valley Corporate Director of Emergency Management Robert Godwin. “This training is designed for an incident that could occur not only at the hospital, but at any other location in the country.”

Brunson, who watched her husband while he trained Sunday, said she’s aware of the amount of work the firefighters dedicate to make sure they can keep their community safe.

“Since I started dating my husband, he’s always been in emergency services somehow whether that’s fire, EMS, he even did some time with law enforcement,” Brunson said. “My husband has been through several classes throughout the state and country for different specialized services — all kinds of things that we don’t necessarily think about from the day-to-day, but we are thankful when he is there and has had that training.”

Whether it be a rescue in swift water, a collapsed tunnel or at a high-rise, Brunson believes the training keeps her husband safe on the job, too.

“There’s been a couple close calls, we’re thankful that he hasn’t had any injuries and has been home safe every night,” she said.

Training will continue and wrap up next Sunday. Organizers estimate that the type of training has not taken place in Fayetteville for about 40 years.