Good Samaritans save driver stuck in Fayetteville floodwaters

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of South Reilly Road and Wayland Drive flooded overnight in Fayetteville.

A truck got stuck in a ditch in the floodwater. As the family was struggling to pull the truck out of the water, a couple of strangers drove by and stopped to help.

“I know if I was stuck I’d want somebody to help me, so we gonna try to help them out,” driver Keith Bullock said.

Bullock was able to use his truck to free the other truck.

“He didn’t ask for anything, but I blessed him with something,” said Todd Chavis, son of the truck owner. “It’s a blessing. People serve you like I served my country, so it’s good.”

The Fayetteville Fire Department said nine families were impacted by flooding after Thursday’s storms. Thankfully, the water didn’t creep into homes and everyone was safe.

Neighbors said they want the city to do more to help flood-prone areas.

“We’ve contacted the city to dig out the drainage ditch in the back because they’re filled up for some reason, which causes the water to run this way,” Sylik Spell said. “They told us that we’re private property and that they can’t fix it.”

Employees of a daycare said they have to close one of their buildings when it floods, losing about $200 a day.

“Every time it rains, it floods this whole area,” Tina Jacobs said. “I think if they would clean out the drains it would help.”

Fayetteville’s Public Services Director Shelia Thomas-Ambat said city crews were out assessing the damage and they’re working on a study to see how to best fix the problem.

“If I do something for one area of the city, I have to be able to implement that change or that policy change for the entire city. And can we do that in a sustainable manner? That’s a policy decision that needs to be asked.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: