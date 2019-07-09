Residents, business owners speak out after new downtown Fayetteville parking rules

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In less than a week, parking in downtown Fayetteville could cost you more after new rules go into effect. The parking changes are supposed to go into effect next Monday, but the new signs are already posted downtown.

If you stay passed the time limit it shows, you could now get a ticket on nights and Saturdays. Business owners worry it’ll make parking problems worse.

“That’s gonna kill, that’s gonna kill, it’s really gonna be a problem, and the merchants, we’re the ones that are gonna feel it,” said business owner Yvette Odom.

Some businesses are already feeling the impact when there is pay to park during events.

“It’s deterred a lot of our locals because they don’t wanna pay for parking to come eat dinner or to come walk so that has put a damper on things, it’s a lot slower,” said Restaurant Manager Casey Rainbow.

But in less than a week, there’s another change on the horizon. If you stay past the posted time limit, you could get a ticket on nights and Saturdays.

“I am very concerned that we are gonna have the opposite effect of attracting people on Saturdays and Sundays, but if we remove that part I think we’ll be ok,” said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin.

That’s why the mayor says he’s trying to make a change too. He wants to get rid of enforcement on weekends. But all council members have to agree on it before it could cost you for a place to park.

Next week when the new rules go into effect, the mayor says drivers will first get a warning. Once city leaders iron out the details, you’ll have to start paying tickets if you stay passed the posted time limit.

