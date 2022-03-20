FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – On Sunday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced that former Sheriff Earl R. Butler died.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sheriff Earl R. Butler,” the sheriff’s fffice said in a release.

Sheriff Butler passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office asks the community to keep the Butler family, friends and the members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in thoughts and prayers during this “incredibly difficult time”.

Further information and arrangements will be announced in the coming days, the release said.