Retired general encourages Fort Bragg families to seek a ‘hand-up’ during deployment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Retired Four-Star Army General Dan McNeill spent 40 years serving our country from Vietnam to Afghanistan — he also went through several rapid deployments like what thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers have been doing since last week.

“First came to my mind– been there, done that, got the scars to prove it,” McNeill said.

While not wanting to get into the politics of recent decisions, McNeill says prudent action was taken.

“It looks like to me it’s going to continue for a while and we would do well to take prudent action to protect the security of this country, and I think you’ve gotta conclude what’s going on is our government has taken reasonable and prudent actions,” he said.

For the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers deploying, they’re going out to do the jobs they’ve been trained to do.

For their families here at home, new stress comes as their soldiers leave.

“That family doesn’t need a handout, they need a hand-up,” McNeill said. “Look for ways to help them.”

Speaking to military families, McNeill says they should accept help from neighbors and loved ones and use the resources available as part of the U.S. Army community.

“They’re well led, they’re well trained, they’re well equipped and they’re dedicated to performing their assigned task,” McNeill said. “If you have all of those things together I’d say ‘lower your anxiety a little bit, these men and women will take care of themselves and they’ll do the country proud’.”

