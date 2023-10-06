Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested at a home in Fayetteville after a search turned over enough evidence to bring four charges against him.

Wendell McMillian Jr., 39, was arrested on Sept. 28 after a multi-agency effort led to a search at a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Fayetteville police said a .357 caliber revolver was found, which is illegal for McMillian to have as a previously convicted felon. Officers also found three grams of cocaine, 227 grams of marijuana and a cash sum of more than $4,750.

McMillian has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

The investigation and arrest came as the result of a joint effort by detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Vice Suppression Unit, officers with the Community Empowerment Response Team and Hoke County deputies.

