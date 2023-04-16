FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A busy road was closed in Fayetteville after a serious crash took out a power pole Sunday morning, according to the police department.

At about 2:26 a.m., officers said they were called to the area of South Raeford Road near Gillis Hill Road in reference to a traffic accident.

When they arrived, they said they found a car had crashed into a power pole, creating an outage in the area.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Police said they are investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

By 8 a.m., officers said the road remained closed because of outbound traffic lights not working from the outage.

They said crews were actively working to restore the traffic lights.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

At about 9:10 a.m., police said the road had reopened.