Road closed as Fayetteville police investigate after man hit by car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road is closed in Fayetteville Tuesday night as police investigate after a man was hit by a car, a news release said.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Grove Street. They found a man in the road who had been hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Eastern Boulevard is closed to outbound traffic and Grove Street is closed to inbound traffic as police investigate. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.