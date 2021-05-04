Road reopens after Fayetteville police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed for nearly two hours Tuesday night in Fayetteville as police investigated a crash involving a motorcycle, a news release said.

Police responded to the scene along Cliffdale Road just after 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened in front of a Sonic restaurant. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cliffdale Road was closed until 7:40 p.m. between Skibo Road and CL Tart Circle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar