Road reopens after Fayetteville police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed for nearly two hours Tuesday night in Fayetteville as police investigated a crash involving a motorcycle, a news release said.

Police responded to the scene along Cliffdale Road just after 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened in front of a Sonic restaurant. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cliffdale Road was closed until 7:40 p.m. between Skibo Road and CL Tart Circle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.