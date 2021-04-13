Road closed in Fayetteville as crews repair sinkhole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road in Fayetteville was closed Tuesday night so crews could begin repairing a sinkhole that appeared Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation closed Morganton Road near Skye Drive to work on the hole, which is about 8-feet wide and at least 5-feet deep, Cumberland County officials said.

The hole appeared Monday night. NCDOT closed the five-lane road Tuesday to begin repairs. Crews will excavate the hole and crumbling pavement Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, they will install a large concrete box to house pipes that were exposed, but not damaged. They’ll also add backfill and place about 4 inches of asphalt on top, the county said.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, like Fort Bragg Road, and avoid the area. Detour signs will guide drivers to use North Churchill Drive, Fort Bragg Road, and Devers Street. Drivers should expect a longer commute and be cautious around the work area.