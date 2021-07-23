Road closed in Fayetteville as police investigate crash between truck, motorcycle

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road in Fayetteville was closed Friday night as police investigate a crash between a truck and a motorcycle, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Murchison Road to the report of a pickup truck and motorcycle involved in a crash. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Murchison Road was closed between Normal Avenue and Jasper Street while police investigate, police said just before 8:45 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.