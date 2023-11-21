FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate-95 has become a nightmare for some with road construction going on. Thanksgiving travel is expected to cause even more congestion for I-95.

With gas prices recently dropping, a record number of people are expected to hit the highways this holiday and many will be using I-95.

“There is going to be very heavy traffic volumes. Both before Thanksgiving and after Thanksgiving on I-95. It’s the main street for the east coast for Florida to New York City,” Andrew Barksdale with North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Barksdale said the congestion problem will be a thing of the past, once the state finishes expanding I-95 into eight lanes between Benson and Lumberton. Construction has been ongoing for the past few years, occasionally causing lane closures. This week, NCDOT suspended all lane closures due to anticipated holiday congestion on the interstate.

“But there is still going to be a lot of traffic congestion on I-95. People should be aware of that and regardless of Thanksgiving or not, they should be very careful going through the work zones. It feels a little tighter going through there because of the jersey walls which are needed for safety,” Barksdale said.

There are multiple contractors working on widening I-95 and replacing underpass bridges. The entire project which is costing more than $700 million won’t be completed until 2026 or 2027.