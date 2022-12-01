FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road is closed after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say.

A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.

Officers have closed McPherson Church Road between Colinwood Drive and Jura Drive and police said they don’t know when it will reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes while repairs are in progress.