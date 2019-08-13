Road reopens after deadly Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say Highway 87, which was closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon, has been reopened.

The identity of the driver who died in the crash remains unknown.

Police say around 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a crash along Highway 87 at Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway between Gillespie Street and Robeson Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle ran off the roadway and down a ravine.

The driver, police say, was pronounced dead on the scene.

