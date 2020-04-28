Road shut down in Fayetteville after dump truck takes down power lines, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A dump truck crash has shut down a road in Fayetteville after power lines were torn down in the crash, police said.

Graham Road between Delta Drive and Strickland Bridge Road is currently closed due to utility poles that are down across the roadway, according to authorities.

Police said the dump truck “collided with a power line and damaged the poles.”

There’s no estimated time for the road to reopen. Police said the “road is expected to remain closed during repairs for an extended period of time.”

