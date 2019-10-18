Road work to close major section of I-295 in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – We have a weekend traffic alert for Cumberland County.

Overnight road work will cause a portion of southbound Interstate 295 to close Friday night and Saturday night. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the contractor working on the next segment of the Fayetteville Outer Loop (future of I-295) needs to replace signs and lane markings.

The road work is in anticipation of the opening of another six-mile segment from the All American Freeway to Cliffdale Road in western Fayetteville.

Interstate 295 south will be closed between the Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard exits Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

A signed detour will be in place.

DETOUR:

Southbound drivers will get off the outer loop at Murchison Road and right onto Shaw Road to reach Bragg Boulevard.

From there, drivers can re-enter the outer loop or continue west onto Santa Fe Drive to reach the All American Freeway.

