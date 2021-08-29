Robbery victim shot several times outside gun shop in Cumberland County, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Cumberland County say a man was shot several times during a robbery outside a gun shop Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Guns Plus located at 1503 North Bragg Blvd. in Spring Lake, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived about 10 minutes later, they found a man who had sustained “several gunshot wounds,” the release said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that three suspects demanded money from the victim, before shooting him,” the news release said.

The three suspects fled in an older, white Chevrolet Malibu that was headed south on Bragg Boulevard toward Fayetteville, officials said.

“This is not a random shooting,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Bennett with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (910) 677-5506 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.