FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are investigating a rolling gun battle that injured one driver Monday afternoon as a road rage incident.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. along Cliffdale Road between Nelson Road and Pritchett Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Occupants of both cars were shooting at each other, police said.

Video and audio from a nearby home’s security system showed two vehicles and the sound of several rounds of gunfire.

In one car, a man was shot in the leg and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. A child and woman were also in that car, but were not injured, police said.

A home on Nelson Avenue was hit by one of the stray bullets, but no one inside was injured.

The injured man told police that the other car pulled up beside him started shooting and he returned fire, according to police.