FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old runaway who was last seen June 28 and who previously ran away two months ago is now considered endangered, Fayetteville police say.

Shaleigha Outley-McLean is a Type I diabetic who does not have her insulin, police said Friday.

She was last seen in the area of Bailey Court in Fayetteville. She is described as 5 feet 9, weighing 170 pounds, medium build with brown eyes. She has short, dark purple hair, along with ear piercings, and a belly button piercing with a black charm. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black tank top.

Outley-McLean is known to frequent the area of Westover Recreation Center.

She also was missing for about a week in May, with her condition as a diabetic causing concern, before police said she was located May 20.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Sergeant J. Littlejohn at 910-433-1812.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.