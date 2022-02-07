Running out of 910 phone numbers: Southeastern NC to get new area code

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new area code is coming to parts of southeastern North Carolina. Parts of the state that use 910 will also be home to the new 472 area code.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the new area code to provide relief for the 910 area. The area code covers cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg. The 472 area code will overlay the same area.

If you currently have a 910 number, there will be no change to your phone number. People who get a 472 area code phone number will need to dial the area code with a phone number for all local calls.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator estimated new telephone numbers in the 910 area code would run out by late this year. When all those numbers are taken, phone numbers starting with the 472 area code will be assigned. Beginning Oct. 7, 2022, a 472 area code may be assigned when customers request new service or add a line.

NCUC provided the following tips to prepare for the new code: