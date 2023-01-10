The area about 7 miles north of where the wreck happened Tuesday night. NCDOT photo

GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed a direction of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said.

The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was reported just before 7:25 p.m. and closed the northbound section at exit 65, the NCDOT said. The area is in a construction zone.

On Tuesday night, a trailer for camping was being pulled and blew a tire, then overturned, sources told CBS 17. A tractor-trailer and pickup truck then collided with the trailer.

This is the second major crash that closed a section of I-95 in just three days. A tractor-trailer hit a bridge and caught fire in nearby Harnett County on Saturday and the driver later died.

The highway should be clear by 10:25 p.m. There was no word about injuries.