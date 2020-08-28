Sanford man nabbed less than 3 hours after Fayetteville bank robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was nabbed by police just hours after they say he robbed a Fayetteville bank Friday morning.

The robbery was reported just before 11:40 a.m. at the Woodforest National Bank at 2820 Gillespie Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

During the robbery, the suspect “displayed a firearm” to the teller and demanded cash, police said.

He took more than $600 and then fled, according to the news release.

A Fayetteville police robbery unit took over the investigation and found the suspect less than three hours later at the Eutaw Shopping Center, which is about seven miles away from the bank.

Steven Faulkner, 41, of Calvary Church Road in Sanford, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

He is being held on a $100,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center, the news release said.

