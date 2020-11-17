Santa Claus is coming to Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – That’s right, Santa Claus is coming to Cross Creek Mall.

Santa is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see his favorite friends and families, though visits will look a little different from years past.

Despite the pandemic, Santa will arrive on what some consider the best shopping day of the year, Black Friday! Santa and his team of elves will be at the food court.

Santa Claus will be available to hear what’s on your Christmas list. However, it will be contactless with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Set Closed on Nov. 30

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using the online reservation platform, located here. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the unique 2020 Santa photo experience. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

Due to the pandemic, note the mall’s usual holiday events are canceled for this year. This includes the Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares. They hope to bring these fun, family-friendly events back in 2021.

