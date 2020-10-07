SBI confirms investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

Cumberland County News
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The SBI confirmed it is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday outside Fayetteville.

The SBI said Cumberland County deputies were performing a well-being check near Pitcairn and Metthame drives when they encountered an armed man.

The SBI said the man pointed the gun at deputies which led to him being fatally shot.

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted late Tuesday saying deputies were taking part in a death investigation.

The scene is in a gated community southwest of Fayetteville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Further details on the incident are scant at this time.

