FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina man is now in custody following a homicide that occurred in Cumberland County earlier this week.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives obtained a warrant on Thursday for first-degree murder on 36-year-old Thomas Jermaine Blake of Andrews, South Carolina.

This arrest is related to the homicide death of Henry Lee Downing Jr. that happened on Tuesday on the 22000 block of Ladyslipper Drive in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Blake is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He will be held there pending extradition.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).