FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of twinkling lights will soon line the ballpark concourse at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

Starting Friday and running through Dec. 23, the home of the Woodpeckers will be lit up for the holiday season. According to officials with the stadium, lights will be displayed across the concourse and a path of walk-through lights on the field.

The two-week event will also include special theme nights, giveaways, Christmas-themed characters and music. Two fireworks shows and movies with concessions are also part of the plans in addition to photos with Santa for the kids and free holiday craft activities.

Tickets to enjoy the event are $8 for children and $10 for adults when buying in advance on the Woodpeckers website here. Those prices each go up $2 when purchased the day of.

Below are the nights worth noting for their movies, giveaways and promotions.

December 8 Fireworks night December 9 Bunker Snow Globe giveaway December 10 Elf movie night December 12 Travel mug giveaway December 14 Mele Klikimaka promotion night December 15 Holiday Market and The Santa Claus movie December 16 Holiday Market December 17 Holiday Market and Frozen movie December 21 Ugly sweater giveaway night December 22 Fireworks night Every Monday Military members get tickets for $5 Every Tuesday Teachers get tickets for $5

A special event, the holiday mixer, is also being held on Dec. 13 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. inside the Aevex Club on the second level of the stadium. Mixer tickets are $20 and include general admission to the holiday lights display, plus food and a drink ticket.

For Christmas tree lovers, there’s also a display you’ll want to check out in the ball park.

Holiday Lights will feature again this year the “Trees for Charity” in which organizations partner with a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice to decorate a tree for display. Throughout the Holiday Lights event, visitors can vote on the three they think are the best decorated and the winning trees will be awarded with cash prizes courtesy of the Woodpeckers Foundation.