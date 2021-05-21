Scholarship in George Floyd’s name established at Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — George Floyd’s family was back in Fayetteville Friday to present a $25,000 scholarship to Fayetteville State University on behalf of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of my brother’s death, I want to thank those here in Fayetteville and around the world who have reached out and offered support,” said Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd. “My brother sparked a global change, and I don’t think any of us were ready for this or saw it coming.”

The goal of the scholarship is to promote the awareness of racial injustice and police brutality.

The founders say they want to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement and start “sustainable police reform.”

“We are working and we are going to continue to work and make changes because that’s what the community needs, and when the community and people around us cry out for help, we are here to be that shoulder that they can call on,” Floyd said.

The foundation also provides scholarships for high school and law school students.

“We need to put things in place for our kids’ kids, and that’s what I’m here to do,” Floyd said.

Floyd says her mission is to honor her brother’s legacy through good works.

“Of course his family loved him, we all loved him, but when you see the world behind you 100 percent, that’s a very very forceful movement,” Floyd said. “A lot of people are standing with us and we appreciate that.”

The current Mr. and Miss FSU say they both relied on scholarships to be able to get their college education.

“A lot of students come to college with scholarships and that’s the only way they would be able to attend college,” DaBria Bullock said. “I’m one of those students, so I think it means opportunity.”

“When you go to college you walk away with something much more than a degree – you gain family,” Ahmahd Moore said.