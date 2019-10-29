School bus with students aboard involved in incident with powerlines in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus with students aboard was evacuated after the bus ran over downed powerlines in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened near the intersection of West Mountain Drive and Camden Road, according to Fayetteville police.

A different vehicle knocked down the lines, which the school bus from Ramsey Street High School, then ran over, police said. The bus was stopped at the scene.

By 4:45 p.m., all the students were off the bus, according to a spokeswoman with Cumberland County Schools.

Police were at the scene along with transportation crews from the school system, officials said.

A utility pole was down at the scene and a white sedan had heavy front end damage.

There was no word about injuries.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now