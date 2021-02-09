School leaders approve $350 bonus for Cumberland County school workers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — School leaders in Cumberland County Tuesday approved a one-time bonus payment to school employees for their “hard work and dedication” during COVID-19.

The $350 payment will appear in checks this month, according to a news release from the Cumberland Count School Board.

The payment will be made to those workers who did not already receive a bonus approved by the General Assembly in October 2020.

That means the bonus will go to workers such as “classified employees, administrative leadership, and support staff,” the news release said.

“Eligible employees who were employed by the district as of Dec. 1, 2020, will receive a $350 bonus regardless of their percent of employment,” the news release said.

Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. said the workers deserved the bonus.

“They have learned to embrace innovation and have adapted to the new educational landscape that we find ourselves in today,” Connelly said in the news release.