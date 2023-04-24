SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WNCN) – A manhunt is underway in Savannah, Georgia for a kidnapping suspect after officers said they were fired at during a chase.

The kidnapping case is out of Fayetteville, WSAV confirms. SWAT is on scene, according to WSAV reporter Brett Buffington.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers were alerted about a kidnapping suspect’s vehicle. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a chase began where the suspect fired at officers.

The kidnapping victim and the officer are both uninjured.

The SWAT Team is currently going house to house searching for the suspect.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is also assisting with this search.

WSAV is reporting streets closed in the area.

Police have not yet given us a description of who they are looking for.

CBS 17 has reached out to various law enforcement officials in Fayetteville for information on the case.

This is a developing story.