FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old last seen in February.

Trinity Carpenter-Allen. Fayetteville PD photo

Trinity Carpenter-Allen was last seen along Walnut Drive on February 11.

She stands 5 feet five inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing leggings, a t-shirt and yellow croc shoes.

Detectives with Fayetteville police have followed up on several leads since Carpenter-Allen was reported missing, but have been unable to locate her, a release said on Monday.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Trinity Carpenter-Allen, they are asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 433-1851 ext. 2214 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.