FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl that has been missing for a week.

Officers said 15-year-old Inaija Brown-Spooner was last seen on Jan. 5 in the area of Barcelona Drive.

They said she was wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and her hair was in a ponytail.

15-year-old Inaija Brown-Spooner (Fayetteville Police Department)

Spooner is described as 5’2″, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and glasses.

According to investigators, Spooner is known to frequent the area of Cliffdale Road and the Burger King off of Reilly Road.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.