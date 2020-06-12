Second arrest made in Fayetteville Market House arson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- A second man has been arrested for taking part in setting a fire at the Fayetteville Market House, federal agents said.

Andrew Garcia-Smith, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested by special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after he was released from a hospital due to burn injuries he sustained as a result of his involvement in the arson, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Garcia-Smith is charged with one count of maliciously damaging property owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.

Charles Anthony Pittman, of Fayetteville, was also arrested in connection with the fire at the Fayetteville Market House.

The fire happened following an otherwise peaceful protest on May 30. The protest turned violent when several people broke into the Market House and set fire to it.

A Facebook Live video showed a man with long hair pulled into a bun, identified as Garcia-Smith, picking up a bottle of burning liquid and throwing it into the Market Houses’s door, the DOJ said in a news release.

As Garcia-Smith threw the bottle, some of the burning liquid spilled on him, causing his hair and clothes to catch fire, the DOJ said.

ATF special agents identified Garcia-Smith as the suspect in the video when he reported to a hospital with burn injuries shortly after the protest.